Big-tech companies agree to self-regulate harmful content in New Zealand, experts call it a 'weak attempt'

In a move that experts have labelled as evasive, on Monday big-tech companies in New Zealand agreed to forego government regulation in favour of themselves reducing dangerous online content. According to Netsafe, a government-funded internet safety organisation, Twitter, Amazon.com Inc., TikTok, Meta Platforms Inc., and Alphabet-owned Google have all signed a code of conduct called Aotearoa New Zealand Code of Practice for Online Safety and Harms. The organisation's chief Brent Carey said that the signatory companies will follow the code as self-regulation. However, industry lobby group NZTech will be overseeing the compliance. "There are too many Kiwis being bullied, harassed, and abused online, which is why the industry has rallied together to protect users," said Carey.

As per a Reuters report, the big-tech companies' adherence to obligations, such as decreasing harmful information online, disclosing how they do so, and allowing independent evaluation of results, would be under the supervision of industry lobbying group NZTech.

NZTech CEO Graeme Muller has expressed hope that "the governance framework will enable it to evolve alongside local conditions, while at the same time respecting the fundamental rights of freedom of expression."

However, interest groups demand more information, such as a system for public complaints and punishment for any noncompliance by the corporations.

They further emphasise that an industry organisation, not the government, is in charge of managing the accord.

Mandy Henk, CEO of Tohatoha NZ, a non-profit organisation that advocates the social impact of technology, called the move "a weak attempt to preempt regulation – in New Zealand and overseas – by promoting an industry-led model."

(With inputs from agencies)

