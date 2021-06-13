Biden's greatest task accomplished, heads forward for the NATO summit

US President Joe Biden accomplished his greatest task at the G7 summit, showing the world that he is not Donald Trump. He brought in a different tone to the summit from his predecessor by indulging in a frank and collaborative discussion of global issues.

As quoted by ABC, Biden in his first remarks at the summit said, "At every point along the way, we're going to make it clear that the United States is back". He added, "Democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and the issues that matter most to our future, that we're committed to leading with strength, defending our values, and delivering for our people".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed US President Joe Biden as "a big breath of fresh air". Johnson said, "It’s a big breath of fresh air. It’s new, it’s interesting and we’re working very hard together. We went on for about an hour and 20 or so. It was a long, long, good session. We covered a huge range of subjects".

The next stop of Biden’s itinerary is a stop in Brussels for a NATO summit. As per an ABC news report, Biden's national security adviser told reporters it is a given that he will "of course" reiterate his strong commitment to the allies' common defence. Jake Sullivan said, "He feels the need to restate support for Article 5 as often as he is able to do so because for him, it's an article of faith -- for President Joe Biden and for the United States of America. And so he will proclaim that loudly and proudly".

Biden will be in Brussels alongside dozens of heads of state for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit. It will take place on Monday, 14 June, at the NATO Headquarters in Evere.

Approximately 2,000 police officers, 300 motorcyclists, and members of State Security and military intelligence are being called in to give every delegation an appropriate escort and security.