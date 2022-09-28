Biden's approval ratings see a marginal increase ahead of midterm election

With just six weeks to go for the November midterm election, US President Joe Biden's approval rating has edged a touch higher, compared to last week.

A two-day Reuters/Ipsos national poll found Biden's approval rating at 41 per cent, up two per cent from last week's 39 per cent.

Experts analysing the poll data suggested that Biden's Democrats might be able to hold the Senate but will cede control of the US House of Representatives to the Republicans.

The poll was conducted across the US, amongst 1,004 adults, including 469 Democrats and 367 Republicans.

While the growth is marginal, it is still much better than the figures Biden had registered a couple of months back.

As reported by WION, in July, a CNN poll suggested that Biden's approval ratings fared lower than what his predecessor, Donald Trump, ever managed to achieve during his four tumultuous years in the office, where he was impeached twice.

Biden's approval rating stood at 38 per cent while 62 per cent disapproved of his presidency. Comparatively, Trump's lowest economic approval rating was 41 per cent which came way back in 2018.

Ever since Biden gained keys to the White House, he has had to tackle a raging pandemic, which has now snowballed into a battered economy, with Americans facing sky-high inflation. Middle-class America is struggling to make the ends meet and is perhaps the biggest reason for Biden not shining bright in the polls.

However, since the July poll, Biden has managed to chalk a turnaround. The White House has brought the ambitious Inflation Reduction Act, a toned-down version of the 'Build Back Better' plan and reduced student debt.

The economy remains the top concern for both Republican and Democrat voters. Thus, the next few weeks could very well make-or-break Biden's poll plans.

