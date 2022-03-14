Biden’s approval ratings see a jump after Russian invasion of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden’s approval ratings appear to have improved in response to his actions against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to several surveys done post the invasion of Ukraine, Biden’s approval rating rose by 5 points or more standing at about 42 per cent in an average of all the pollsters.

Politico/Morning Consult’s survey put Bident's overall approval rating at 45 per cent, while the Marist College/NPR/PBS NewsHour poll said that the president’s rating improved to 42 per cent.

Notably, these pollsters had Biden's approval rating at 40 per cent in their polls taken before the invasion.

According to the Marist College/NPR/PBS NewsHour poll, the majority of Americans (52 per cent) approve of how Biden is handling the situation in Ukraine, up from 34 per cent last week, while 44 per cent disapprove, down from 50 per cent last time.

Around 46 per cent of Americans say Biden’s approach to the conflict in Ukraine is on the mark, while 43 per cent say he is being too cautious, and only 6 per cent think he is being too aggressive.

The survey pointed out that Biden’s rise in approval ratings is predominantly among his Democratic base, while noting a moderate gain among independents also.

The poll says Biden’s decision to levy sanctions against Russia has enjoyed a rare, bipartisan consensus.

“Most Americans, regardless of party, support these sanctions, and nearly seven in ten favour them even if it means higher energy prices domestically,” the survey said.

However, there is a sense of apprehension among the US citizens, who are fearful of ramifications from the Russian war, and how it could affect them.

Around 78 per cent of Americans are concerned that Russia will wage cyberattacks in the United States and that a broader war will erupt in Europe.

And around 70 per cent are worried that nuclear weapons will be used.

Additionally, most polling has indicated that Americans are worried far more about inflation and the economy than this war.

(With inputs from agencies)