Biden’s 2024 presidential bid is 'elder abuse' by 'managerial class': Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy slammed US President Joe Biden’s re-election bid, saying that the Democrat top gun is being used as a "puppet" by a "managerial class" in the White House and beyond.

"It is just the managerial class using Joe Biden as a front to advance its own agenda," Ramaswamy said on Monday in an interview with Fox News.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur, who announced his candidacy in the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries in February 2023, said that Biden has become a vehicle for other institutions of the United States to assert power through the executive branch.

Ramaswamy, whose parents emigrated to the United States from Palakkad, Kerala in South India in the 1980s, compared Biden’s re-election bid to “elder abuse”.

"The administrative state more effectively controls its puppets when they are hollowed-out husks of themselves. The fact that it's elder abuse is just a cost of doing business for Biden's handlers. It's revealing that the DNC (Democratic National Committee) refuses to host primary debates this year. They are spitting in the face of their grassroots base," Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy added, "This is how the managerial class crushes everyday citizens: not with a bang, but with a whimper."

Biden announced his 2024 bid for the White House earlier on Tuesday. The US president is facing Democratic primary challenges from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and author Marianne Williamson. Biden is expected to pass the challenge as Democrat front-runner.

Ahead of Joe Biden’s announcement about his 2024 presidential re-run, a USA Today-Suffolk University Poll found that 40 per cent individuals who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 do not think he should seek a re-election. The poll reportedly surveyed an equal number of voters who supported Biden and former President Donald Trump in 2020. About 35 per cent of people surveyed said they would vote for a third-party candidate over Joe Biden in 2024.

Joe Biden is the oldest president in the US history. If he ends up winning the re-election to White House in 2024, then by the end of his term in 2029 he will be 86.