Biden wins as write-in candidate in New Hampshire Democratic primary

US President Joe Biden secured a win as a write-in candidate in the New Hampshire Democratic primary. However, this victory will not get the US president any delegates as his name was not there on the official ballot. This comes as the Republican primary in New Hampshire saw Donald Trump triumphing, dealing a setback to his rival Nikki Haley.

A write-in candidate in US primary elections is one whose name is not printed on the official ballot but is instead written in by voters. In a typical primary election, voters choose from a list of pre-registered candidates who have officially declared their candidacy for a particular office. However, some states and jurisdictions allow voters to write in the name of a candidate who is not on the printed ballot.

President Biden's win in New Hampshire took shape through this write-in initiative. Voters were urged by Biden volunteers to write the president's name on the ballot. This came as Democratic National Committee's calendar was reshuffled, where they placed South Carolina at the forefront and as Democrats' first primary.

The president's win serves as a momentum boost as he heads toward the November elections. Polls suggest a close race, with Trump holding a 1.1 percentage point lead over Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head contest, media reports said.

Republican primary

With the latest GOP primary results, it appears a rematch between President Biden and former President Trump is highly probable. Nikki Haley finished second in New Hampshire.

Donald Trump's commanding win in Iowa, with a 30-point lead, set the stage for a heated contest.

Nikki Haley, in Iowa, came third and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis secured the second place. However, DeSantis ended his presidential bid.

