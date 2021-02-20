Biden urges allies to work towards addressing Iran's 'destabilising' activities

US President Joe Biden on Friday urged American allies to work towards addressing Iran's "destabilising" activities across the Middle East.

Biden's remarks came in at the Munich Security Conference a day after he urged European allies to return nuclear talks with Iran.

"The threat of nuclear proliferation also continues to require careful diplomacy and cooperation among us," the US president said in the teleconference.

"That's why we have said we're prepared to reengage in negotiations with the P5+1 on Iran's nuclear program."

"We must also address Iran's destabilising activities across the Middle East, and we're going to work in close cooperation with our European and other partners as we proceed."

After Biden's predecessor Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran resumed the enrichment of uranium, raising threats of the Islamic republic developing nuclear weaponry.

On Thursday, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price hinted at a diplomatic solution to the issue as he said that the US has accepted an invitation by the European Union political director Enrique Mora for an informal meet to discuss Iran.

The spokesperson said the meeting would "discuss a diplomatic way forward."

To ease tensions with Iran, the US has also dropped Trump's approach of a push at the UN to impose more sanctions on Iran and removed curbs on the Iranian diplomats accredited to the United Nations in New York.

However, Tehran has continued its demand to lift all the sanctions imposed by Trump.