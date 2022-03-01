Biden to authorise 30 million barrels of oil to be released from petroleum reserve: White House

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Amid Russia's continued strikes on Ukraine, President Zelenksy told US President Biden that the "aggressor" must be stopped as soon as possible referring to Putin.

The White House announced that the International Energy Agency (IEA) member states supported by the European Commission have agreed to collectively "release of an initial 60 million barrels of crude oil from our strategic petroleum reserves."

Also Read in Pics: Russia's hunt for 'drone-killer UAV concept' revealed

"President Biden will authorise the Department of Energy to release 30 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve," it added.

The White House asserted that the IEA member states would be "monitoring markets" and may "consider further releases as necessary" in order to limit the disruption to energy supply.

"We will also continue our efforts to accelerate the diversification of energy supplies away from Russia and to secure the world from Moscow’s weaponisation of oil and gas," the White House added.

Watch: Russia warns of intelligence infrastructure strike

Meanwhile, France said Rafale jets were patrolling NATO's "eastern flank" while taking off from Mont-de-Marsan airbase daily as Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine even as Belgium said it had deployed 300 soldiers to NATO's response force in Romania.

As European nations imposed sanctions on Russia, Switzerland-based Nord Stream 2 company said it had become "insolvent" and laid off over 100 people after approval was halted.

Also Read in Pics: Facts about Ukraine that have long been disputed by great empires

The fighting in Kyiv intensified on Tuesday as the mayor of Ukraine's capital said the situation had become "threatening".

"The enemy wants to take the heart of our country. But we will fight and will not give up Kyiv," the mayor said amid bitter fighting in Ukraine's capital city.

(With inputs from Agencies)