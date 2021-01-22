Biden suggests removing 'aliens'; suggests 'noncitizens' for immigrants

The US President Joe Biden has taken a lot of new decisions on his first day in the White House and one of the most important ones has been his proposed bill about immigration.

In the newly-proposed immigration bill, Biden has also taken a small but important point to notice. The President has proposed to remove the word "alien" from the US immigration laws.

As per a summary of the new bill released by the Biden administration, Biden has decided to replace the word with the term "noncitizen".

The decision has been taken to recognise America as a "nation of immigrants", and put an end to the term which has often been in a dehumanising manner by many in the country.

Usage of this term had seen a scarring increase under Donald Trump's presidency and many federal officers had also encouraged the usage of this racially-motivated slur. Trump, too, had used the term several times in his speeches.

As per the current immigration law, 'alien' is described as "any person not a citizen or national of the United States."

The change in the term has come as a welcome change, especially in the minority communities, who see this as a ray of hope after years of racial stereotyping, violence and aggression.

Biden's administration has brought a vibrant change in the White House appointments with equal opportunities being provided to the minority communities and women — an effort missing from the Trump administration.