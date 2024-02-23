Biden slams Alabama IVF ruling as 'outrageous', lawmakers tackle fallout

US President Biden denounced the recent Alabama court ruling regarding in vitro fertilization (IVF) as "outrageous and unacceptable," attributing it to the broader legal landscape resulting from the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Biden's remarks came in response to the Alabama Supreme Court decision, which granted rights and protections to frozen embryos that the court said were "children", potentially impacting reproductive rights nationwide. The court had also said that the person responsible for accidentally destroying them will be held accountable and the accidental death law is applicable to these people as it is applied to "all unborn children, regardless of their location."

In a statement, Biden asserted, "Today, in 2024 in America, women are being turned away from emergency rooms and forced to travel hundreds of miles for health care, while doctors fear prosecution for providing an abortion," highlighting the escalating challenges to women's reproductive rights.

“And now, a court in Alabama put access to some fertility treatments at risk for families who are desperately trying to get pregnant. The disregard for women’s ability to make these decisions for themselves and their families is outrageous and unacceptable," he added.

The ruling, while confined to Alabama, has raised concerns about its broader implications for IVF treatments across the country. Several health systems in Alabama have already announced pauses in IVF treatments following the decision.

The Biden campaign directly linked the Alabama ruling to former President Trump's influence on the judiciary, citing his appointment of conservative justices to the Supreme Court.

Also Read | US components found in North Korean missile used by Russia in Ukraine: Report

Julie Chávez Rodriguez, Biden's campaign manager, emphasised the impact of Trump's policies on reproductive freedoms, warning of further restrictions if Trump were to be re-elected.

“What is happening in Alabama right now is only possible because Donald Trump’s Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade. Across the nation, MAGA Republicans are inserting themselves into the most personal decisions a family can make, from contraception to IVF."

Watch | More trouble mounts for PM Sunak, Tory MP accused of misusing public funds: Reports × Meanwhile, Alabama lawmakers are moving to address the fallout from the ruling, with State Sen. Tim Melson introducing legislation aimed at protecting IVF treatments.

“We have advanced so far in medicine that now we’re storing everything from embryos to sperm to eggs for future use and we hadn’t really thought about the consequences of that and it’s time to figure that out,” Melson said.