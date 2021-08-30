Biden slammed for appearing to look at his watch during Marine homage ceremony

US President Joe Biden is being attacked for appearing to look at his watch during a ceremony for the 13 US service members killed in an ISIS-K suicide bombing near the Kabul airport.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Biden appears to look down at his watch, sparking criticism from conservatives.

Also read | Teachers should be priority group for COVID-19 jabs, says WHO

Nicholas Fondacaro, a news analyst for the Media Research Center, tweeted the video, saying, "It's true. Joe Biden checked his watch during the dignified transfer of the servicemembers killing in Afghanistan at the airport. You can see him jerk his left hand to pull the watch out from under his sleeve, then look down at it".

It's true. Joe Biden checked his watch during the dignified transfer of the servicemembers killing in Afghanistan at the airport. You can see him jerk his left hand to pull the watch out from under his sleeve, then look down at it. pic.twitter.com/M3QVzJbTIm — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 29, 2021 ×

"Many of us remember Pres Bush 41 checking his watch during a debate and how awful it looked (even though we all felt same way about that debate.) But this is shocking and will be remembered," former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a Republican wrote.

Many of us remember Pres Bush 41 checking his watch during a debate and how awful it looked (even though we all felt same way about that debate.) But this is shocking and will be remembered. https://t.co/sFfW032JNm — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 29, 2021 ×

What is really sad is that he stood there with his hand over his heart. As Commander and Chief he should have showed proper respect and saluted the fallen!!! — Eddie St Martin (@EddieStMartin1) August 29, 2021 ×

The Department of Defense identified the 13 members of the US military who were killed in the attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan as they worked to evacuate people to safety.

They hailed from across the country, from California to Wyoming to Tennessee, and had an average age of just over 22. Eleven were Marines, one was a Navy medic and another was a member of the Army.