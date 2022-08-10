Biden signs the healthcare bill for military veterans; Republicans finally come on board

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed the historic Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, which paves the way for healthcare facilities and coverage for millions of US military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their service.

After signing the legislation, President Biden stated, “We owe you [veterans]. You’re the steel. You’re the sinew. You’re the very fiber that makes this country what it is.”

The Democrat leader further added, “The PACT Act is the least we can do for the countless men and women, many of whom may be in this room, for all I know, who suffered toxic exposure while serving their country.”

GOP had tanked the bill earlier

As reported by WION, the bill was tanked last month by the GOP lawmakers which invited widespread criticism. At the time, Republican senators such as Ted Cruz, Steve Daines and several others were seen fist bumping each other after tanking the bill.

The video of the same had gone viral on social media platforms. Most of the netizens were of the view that the GOP senators should have kept their political differences aside and voted for a bill that was for the benefit of the veterans who protected the country.

Senate Republicans BLOCKED the #PACTAct, critical health care for veterans with illness caused by toxic burn pits.



Even though many Republicans supported it just weeks ago.



And they celebrated. pic.twitter.com/fAWIVrwB0A — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) July 28, 2022 ×

WATCH: Republican senators fist-bump after tanking a healthcare bill for military veterans

However, after the controversy snowballed, the Republicans regrouped and decided on a change in strategy. Reportedly, the legislation was brought back to the house last week and it, fortunately, passed with an 86-11 vote.

What is the PACT Act?

It is pertinent to note that the PACT Act came into being after the death of Ohio soldier Heath Robinson in 2020. The army veteran was deployed in Kosovo and Iraq during his military days. However, the excessive exposure to burn pits led Robison to develop a rare form of lung cancer, which ultimately became the cause of his death.

The burn pits used in west Asian countries like Afghanistan and Iraq were used to dispose of human waste, tires, chemicals, plastic waste, medical equipment and myriad other items. However, when the veterans complained about suffering life-threatening diseases due to the exposure, they were denied the claims.

The passing of the legislation makes sure that veterans can avail the benefits and treat the illness without any more bottlenecks.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: