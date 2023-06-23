Biden says he sees 'no real consequence' to calling Xi a 'dictator', expects to meet him in 'near term'

President Joe Biden reassured that the negative repercussions arising from his remarks of President Xi Jinping of China as a "dictator" would not compromise the recent diplomatic advancements made between Washington and Beijing, as reported by AFP.

“The answer to your question is no,” Biden said during a White House press conference on Thursday when asked if his comments were detrimental to US-China ties.

“I don’t think it’s had any real consequence,” Biden added. The president said he expects to meet with Xi “in the near term.”

On Thursday, the Chinese Embassy conveyed that Xie Feng, China's ambassador to the US, had expressed strong objections to high-ranking officials in the White House and State Department. According to a statement from Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Liu Pengyu, the remarks were criticised as being incorrect, illogical, and lacking responsibility. Additionally, it was cautioned that the Chinese government would firmly retaliate and reject any form of political instigation against its top leader.

During a campaign fundraiser in California on Tuesday, President Biden made comments referring to China's leader as a "dictator." These remarks implied that the Chinese leader might have felt humiliated due to his alleged lack of knowledge regarding a Chinese spy balloon that reportedly crossed the United States in February.

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two boxcars full spy gear is because he didn’t know was there,” Biden said.

“That’s great embarrassment for dictators, he didn’t know what happened. That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was,” he added.

In the statement, Liu criticised Biden's remarks as a "smear" that directly contradicts established facts, violates diplomatic norms, and encroaches upon China's political dignity.

“We urge the US side to immediately take earnest actions to undo the negative impact and honor its own commitments,” the Chinese spokesperson said. “Otherwise, it will have to bear all the consequences.” Repercussions and contrasting views following Biden's remarks on China President Biden's comments regarding China came just a few days after his top diplomat, Secretary of State Blinken, concluded meetings in Beijing, including a meeting with President Xi Jinping. During the meetings, Xi praised the visit, acknowledging progress and specific agreements reached, describing the outcome as positive.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, Chinese officials expressed strong disapproval of Biden's comments, stating that they contradict the commitments made by the US side and undermine mutual trust. The Chinese further described the nature and impact of Biden's remarks as highly negative.

