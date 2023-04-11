Biden reaches Northern Ireland to mark 25-year anniversary of peace deal

United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday arrived in Belfast at a time when Northern Ireland is going through a delicate political situation to mark the peace deal's 25-year anniversary that ended 30 years of bloodshed.

Biden, who is known for his pro-Irish views, will have to carefully tread as the devolved power-sharing government, which was an important part of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, is still being boycotted by the largest pro-British unionist party.

During his visit, Biden is likely to meet five main Northern Irish parties' representatives on Wednesday before delivering his speech at Belfast's Ulster University. However, the US president does not plan to pressurise the representatives, said a senior administration official.

"Twenty-five years ago, Northern Ireland's leaders chose peace. I look forward to marking the anniversary in Belfast, underscoring the US commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity," said Biden on Twitter.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland has stated that the visit of Biden, which will be the first visit of a US president in the last 10 years, will not be able to pressurise them to end their protests against the post-Brexit trade rules that they believe are treating the province differently in comparison to the rest of the United Kingdom.

In a recent deal, which was endorsed by Biden, the European Union and the UK had agreed to ease the trade barriers. The DUP has been demanding more changes in the deal, however, the UK government has said that it is not possible.

During the Brexit talks, Biden had clashed with the UK government multiple times drawing a rebuke from DUP lawmakers. Biden, who will be welcomed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his arrival ahead of the talks between the two leaders on Wednesday, will hint at the possibility of closer investment ties between Northern Ireland and the US and will encourage an end to the impasse.

Biden's visit and the peace deal's anniversary, which the US had brokered between Irish nationalists and the pro-British unionists are likely to be overshadowed by the latest political stalemate and

"It might spur things along and maybe things will be taken a bit more seriously," said Niamh McNutt, who is a student advisor in Belfast. "We do need help right now to get things in order and maybe this will give people the push that they need,” he added.

