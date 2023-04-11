Northern Ireland: Petrol bombs thrown at police vehicle in Londonderry on eve of US president's visit

On Monday (April 10), a number of masked protesters in Ireland attacked police with petrol bombs and other objects at a parade opposing the Good Friday peace accord in Londonderry, according to the police. The incident came just a day before United States President Joe Biden visits Belfast, Northern Ireland. Monday marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that largely ended 30 years of sectarian bloodshed in Northern Ireland.

Images showed members of the nationalist group Dissident Republicans in Creggan throwing petrol bombs at an armoured police vehicle, which was covered in flames on one side. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said "Our officers have come under attack...with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade," the news agency AFP reported.

The PSNI added that nobody was injured and appealed for calm. Last week, officials warned of strong intelligence that dissidents were planning attacks against officers in Londonderry on Monday.

Monday marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that largely ended 30 years of sectarian bloodshed in Northern Ireland. The conflict, called "The Troubles" killed over 3,500 people.

Marking the anniversary, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, "While it is time to reflect on the solid progress we have made together, we must also recommit to redoubling our efforts on the promise made in 1998 and the agreements that followed."

"As we look forward, we will celebrate those who took difficult decisions, accepted compromise, and showed leadership," Sunak added.

United States President Biden is due to arrive in Belfast on Tuesday and make an address at a Belfast university on Wednesday, before travelling to Ireland for a further three days. Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE