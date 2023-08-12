Biden invests $1.2 bn to carbon-sucking projects in major push to battle global warming

The Biden administration has taken a significant step in endorsing technology designed to extract carbon dioxide, a major contributor to global warming, from the atmosphere with initial tranche of funding of up to $1.2 billion. The administration has chosen the first recipients of an overall substantial $3.5 billion fund dedicated to advancing the development of these innovative projects, identified by scientists as essential tools in mitigating the most severe impacts of climate change.

One of these projects, which will receive funding from the initial tranche of $1.2 billion, is led by a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp. This carbon-removal hub is proposed for Kleberg County, Texas.

The other project involves collaborations between Climeworks, Battelle Memorial Institute, and Heirloom Carbon Technologies Inc. and is proposed for Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. These endeavors mark the initial wave of investments announced by the Energy Department.

Giant vacuum for carbon removal

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm reportedly said that the technology at the heart of these projects can be likened to a giant vacuum capable of extracting decades' worth of carbon pollution directly from the sky.

Granholm said, “If we deploy this at scale, this technology can help us make serious headway toward our net-zero emission goals.”

Once operational, these projects are projected to eliminate over 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from the atmosphere, equivalent to the environmental impact of nearly half a million gas-powered cars being taken off the roads each year.

The Energy Department revealed plans to unveil additional projects in the upcoming year.

Moreover, the Energy Department has selected 19 projects for smaller "award negotiations." Among these, Chevron Corp.'s division in San Ramon, California, has proposed a direct air capture hub, which has been allocated $3 million for development.

Additionally, Carbon Capture Inc. has secured $12.5 million for the Wyoming Regional Direct Air Capture Hub, further expanding the scope of carbon removal efforts.

Challenges

Despite its potential, the industry is still in its nascent stage and is reportedly characterized by high costs and substantial energy requirements for operation. Critics expressed concerns about the unproven efficacy of carbon capture technology in combatting climate change, reports said.

Currently, approximately 18 direct air capture projects are operational worldwide. However, the projects announced by the Energy Department signify the inaugural commercial-scale deployment of this technology in the United States.