Biden failing for the poor? US records highest-ever number of homeless people

Homelessness in the United States reached to a record high as it surged to an unprecedented level due to a significant increase in first-time homelessness in the post-pandemic period.

The findings of a report released by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday (Dec 15) revealed that over 650,000 individuals experienced homelessness on a single night in January this year, marking a notable 12 per cent rise from the figures reported in 2022.

According to the report, the number of individuals newly experiencing homelessness between the federal fiscal years 2021 and 2022 witnessed a sharp 25 per cent increase. The fiscal year 2022 concluded in September 2022.

What does it mean?

This alarming statistic represents the highest number recorded since the inception of the annual point-in-time survey in 2007 meaning that the homelessness in the United States is highest since George Bush held office in the White House.

Further, it also means that the homelessness in the Biden era, by implication, is more than Donald Trump's presidency years.

Why homelessness rose to record high in the United States?

According to the analysts cited in the US media, the conclusion of pandemic-related programmes, including the eviction moratorium, and substantial spikes in rental costs led to the overall homelessness crisis in the United States.

The end of crucial Covid-era aids such as the expanded Child Tax Credit, stimulus checks, and other support systems remains a driving factor behind the spike in poverty, particularly affecting children, whose poverty rate doubled in the last year, according to the US housing department report.

While the US had previously made strides in reducing homelessness, particularly through targeted efforts to house veterans, the post-pandemic era has presented a financial double-whammy.

US homelessness crisis: What is the bottom line?

The report puts spotlight on the pressing need for attention and deployment of resources to tackle the escalating crisis of homelessness in the United States.