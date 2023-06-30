NYC sees record-high 100,000 homeless people: US media

The number of homeless people in New York City (NYC) shelters surpassed a record-high 100,000, sparking concerns on US local governments' handling of the homeless population, US media reported. According to a New York Times (NYT) report, city officials said on Wednesday that, spurred by an influx of migrants from the US southern border, there are now over 100,000 people in homeless shelters for the first time in history. The number of migrants in shelters passed 50,000 a few days earlier. And among the 50,000, more than two-thirds are families with children, the NYT cited the city's deputy mayor. The city said it has spent over a billion dollars to house the migrants since they started arriving in large numbers in the spring of 2022, and the figure is expected to rise to over four billion dollars by next year.

However, the New York Post said that according to a comptroller's report released on Wednesday, among the 2,308 homeless people present during the NYC sweep between March 21, 2022, and November 30, 2022, only three people landed in permanent housing, and nearly 95 per cent of them didn't even go to a shelter.



The comptroller also said about a third of the homeless encampment sites popped back after being cleaned up by municipal workers.



For the homeless in Los Angeles, the situation is also gloomy.



The TV station ABC7 on Wednesday reported that a leaked email of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said homeless people living at a West Hills encampment "will be arrested and all their belongings will be taken away by sanitation".



The LAPD has been condemned by the public, and their planned cleanup on Thursday had been postponed after the internal email leak.