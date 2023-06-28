Canada wildfire smoke to cloud New York skies again: Governor

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said late Tuesday (June 27) that smoke from Canadian wildfires was forecast to cloud the air across the state on Wednesday and Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Governor Hochul said that air quality was expected to reach unhealthy levels in some areas. She added that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) was issuing air quality health advisories for Western and Central New York, and Eastern Lake Ontario.

"Masks will be available throughout the state and New Yorkers should check the latest air quality information via http://airnow.gov, NYSDEC or their weather app. Our team is in contact with leaders across the state and will continue to closely monitor conditions," Hochul said in another tweet.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is forecasted to cloud the air across New York tomorrow and Thursday.



Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels in some areas. @NYSDEC is issuing Air Quality Health Advisories for Western and Central New York, and Eastern Lake Ontario. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 27, 2023 ×

The governor further said that transit agencies across New York would be making public service announcements to update passengers on air quality in their region.

NYC could experience worst air quality today

New York City (NYC) Mayor Eric Adams tweeted early Wednesday that NYC could experience the worst air quality during the day, adding, "We will keep New Yorkers informed on conditions outside and actions they can take to stay healthy."

Due to incoming winds tonight and ongoing Canadian wildfires, New York City could experience worse air quality tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28.



We will keep New Yorkers informed on conditions outside and actions they can take to stay healthy. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 27, 2023 ×

Mayor Adams urged people to bring a KN95 or N95 mask with them or make plans to avoid outdoor events just in case.

Canadian wildfires smoke engulfs Chicago

Another American city- Chicago is seeing a decline in its air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. On Tuesday, an extreme haze caused by the wildfires engulfed the city. As per IQAir, Chicago's air quality was considered the worst anywhere in the world during the day.