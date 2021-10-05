Biden congratulates Japan's new PM Kishida on phone call, both confirm strong alliance

US President Joe Biden on Monday (US time) spoke with new Japenese PM Fumio Kishida. Both leaders expressed their commitment for the US-Japan alliance and a free Indo-Pacific. After the call, Kishida said that he received "strong" message from President Joe Biden about the United States' commitment to defending the disputed East China Sea islets known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan The phone call lasted for about 20 minutes.

Kishida was voted in by Japanese lawmakers on Monday as Japan's new prime minister.

Kishida's conversation with Biden came a day after he called parliamentary elections for October 31 and vowed to bolster the country's response to Covid pandemic. He was voted in by lawmakers on Monday as the nation's new prime minister.

"We confirmed that we would work together toward the strengthening of the Japan-US alliance and free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida said. "We also confirmed we would work closely on issues related to China and North Korea."

Also Read | China sends 56 warplanes into Taiwan's defence zone in largest-ever air incursion

"Especially, the president made a strong comment on the US commitment to defend Japan, including the Article 5 of the U.S.-Japan security treaty," Kishida added, referring to US defence obligations to Japan, which cover the uninhabited island.

Japan has become increasingly concerned about Chinese activity in the East China Sea, including incursions into waters around the disputed islands, known as the Diaoyus in China.

(With inputs from agencies)