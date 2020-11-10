Biden camp likely to take legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition

US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team is considering taking a legal route over a federal agency's delay in recognising the Democrat's victory over Donald Trump in November 3 vote.

The General Services Administration (GSA) normally recognises a presidential candidate when it becomes clear who has won an election so that a transition of power can begin. The delay is costing the Biden team access to millions of dollars in federal funding and the ability to meet with officials at intelligence agencies and other departments.

That has not yet happened despite US television and news networks declaring Biden the winner on Saturday after he secured enough electoral votes to secure the presidency.

Trump has notably refused to concede defeat. He has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that there was widespread voting fraud and has filed a raft of lawsuits to challenge the results.

The law does not clearly spell out when the GSA must act, but Biden transition officials say their victory is clear and a delay is not justified.

Election officials across the country say there has been no evidence of significant fraud, and legal experts say Trump's efforts are unlikely to succeed.

According to Reuters, a Biden transition official said it was time for the GSA's administration to grant what is known as an ascertainment recognising the president-elect, and said the transition team would consider legal action if it was not granted.

"Legal action is certainly a possibility, but there are other options as well that we're considering," said the official.

The transition team needs to be recognised to access funds for salaries, consultants and travel, as well as access to classified information. In addition, the team has no access to the State Department, which usually facilitates calls between foreign leaders and the president-elect.