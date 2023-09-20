Biden and Netanyahu hold talks, pledge to normalise Israeli-Saudi ties

United States President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday (September 20), vowed to together make efforts towards forging a historic peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“I think that under your leadership, Mr. President, we can forge a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia,” Netanyahu said, adding that “Such a peace would go a long way first to advance the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict, achieve reconciliation between the Islamic world and the Jewish state and advance a genuine peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Netanyahu said they could work together to make history.

Meeting for the very first time since the Israeli leader returned to power in December last year, both the leaders showed a desire to normalise the relations between the countries. However, Biden also emphasised that he was determined to discuss their differences.

“Together,” Biden reiterated, hinting at his commitment towards normalising the strained diplomatic ties, which he said would have been unthinkable years ago.

The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York after Biden withheld an invitation to the White House.

Netanyahu further appreciated Biden for his commitment towards preventing Iran from achieving nuclear weapons capability.

''I appreciate, Mr. President, your continuous commitment to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons capability. I think that's critical. And that shared goal of ours can be best achieved by a credible military threat, crippling sanctions and supporting the brave men and women of Iran who despise that regime and who are real partners for a better future.''

Biden invites Netanyahu to visit Washington

Biden also formally invited Netanyahu to visit Washington by year's end during their talks, the White House said in a statement.

"I hope we will see each other in Washington by the end of the year," he said.

He also voiced his concerns about "any fundamental changes to Israel's democratic system, absent the broadest possible consensus," his office said, amid criticism of the hard-right Israeli government's controversial judicial reforms.



At the start of the meeting, Biden told the reporters, "Today, we're going to discuss some of the hard issues, that is, upholding democratic values that lie at the heart of our partnership".

(With inputs from agencies)



