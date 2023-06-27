Biden addresses allegations: Denies lying about son's business affairs

President Joe Biden has responded to recent inquiries regarding his knowledge of and participation in his son's business affairs. The scrutiny intensified following revelations from an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower who disclosed a WhatsApp message sent by Hunter Biden.

In the message, Biden's son mentioned being with his father as he discussed a deal with a Chinese associate. Despite the mounting questions, President Biden firmly denied any falsehoods during a press interaction while leaving a high-speed internet infrastructure event at the White House, reported the Daily Mail.

'No,' he told a reporter as he left the event.

Biden consistently asserted that he possessed no awareness of his son's business matters abroad. Whistleblower's claims and White House statements fuel speculation The ongoing discussion surrounding Hunter Biden's business affairs took a new turn last week with two significant developments.

Firstly, it was revealed that Hunter, who had been under federal investigation for tax and gun ownership matters, is expected to avoid prison after reaching a plea deal.

Republicans responded by releasing transcripts from IRS whistleblowers who accused the Department of Justice of undermining efforts to impose harsher penalties. The contradicting claims between the whistleblowers and the prosecutor who handled the case have further intensified the focus on the Biden family's activities.

Also watch | Gravitas: Did White House influence Hunter Biden case? 'As we have said many times before, the president was not in business with his son,' Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson told the Daily Mail. Impeachment inquiry looms and whistleblower details emerge House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that an impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland will commence by July 6 if the IRS whistleblower claims are substantiated.

The whistleblower, Gary Shapley, highlighted a WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to a Chinese Communist Party official, where he made demands and referenced his father's presence.

McCarthy insisted that US Attorney David Weiss, who led the investigation into Hunter Biden, must testify before the House Judiciary Committee. The discrepancies between Weiss's statements and Garland's defence have become the central issue driving these inquiries. Biden administration defends against allegations and attacks Attorney General Garland publicly defended himself, asserting that Weiss had complete authority to make independent decisions regarding the investigation.

Garland criticised those who questioned the integrity of the Justice Department, calling it an attack on an institution vital to American democracy. McCarthy, however, suggested that the House might proceed with impeachment articles, seeking to reconcile the conflicting information provided by Weiss and Garland.

The ongoing revelations, including the contentious WhatsApp message, have sparked renewed interest in Joe Biden's connections to China and foreign payments.

Also read | Hunter Biden to make court apperance on July 26 to plead guilty on misdemeanor charges Whistleblower testimonies highlight alleged misconduct The House Ways and Means Committee released testimony from IRS whistleblowers, including Shapley, who claimed that the Justice Department, FBI, and IRS interfered with the investigation into Hunter Biden's tax evasion case.

Jason Smith, the committee's Republican chairman, described the allegations as evidence of misconduct and government abuse.

The whistleblowers cited unequal treatment, delays, and denials in enforcing tax law, suggesting Department of Justice interference in protecting Joe Biden's son. These revelations have further fuelled discussions on the Biden family's alleged improprieties.