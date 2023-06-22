Hunter Biden to plead guilty on two misdemeanor charges on July 26

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will formally plead guilty to tax and gun charges during a July 26 court hearing in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware.

US District Judge Maryellen Noreika will oversee the case and will hold a “combined initial appearance and plea hearing” at 10 am. on Wednesday, July 26. Despite Noreika being a nominee of former President Donald Trump, it is highly unlikely that Hunter will get a jail term.

According to most estimates, the president's son is expected to be sentenced to probation, leading to allegations of double standards and favourable treatment. Hunter to plead guilty Hunter has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges. He did not file his tax returns on time, for the years 2017 and 2018, on earnings of more than $1.5 million.

In both years, he owed more than $100,000 in taxes on those earnings, as per news agency AFP. Each count brings up to 12 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 or double.

As for the gun charge, Hunter was found in possession of a firearm which he purchases in 2018. He lied about his drug use on a federal gun-purchase form. The gun charge will be expunged after two years of probation, according to the deal cut between the prosecutor and defendant.

"I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life," said Christopher Clark, Hunter Biden's lawyer. "He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward." White House issues statement After it was announced Hunter was pleading guilty, the White House, the POTUS and the First Lady released a statement saying they love and support their son and will have no further comment over this.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings and consultancies in Ukraine and China have been the subject of scrutiny for a long time, besides inviting questions about the ethics of his connections to foreign businesses given his father’s political influence.

Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives in 2019 for trying to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up what he alleged was compromising information on Hunter Biden.

