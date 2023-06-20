US President Joe Biden's son Hunter agrees to plead guilty to tax offenses

United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter agreed to plead guilty to two counts of failure to pay federal income tax on Tuesday.

He also admitted to possessing a gun illegally, said the prosecutors.

In a plea agreement with the US Attorney's Office in his home state of Delaware, Hunter Biden accepted owning a firearm in spite of being a drug user.

The agreement between the 53-year-old Biden and US prosecutors will still need to be approved by a federal judge. Joe Biden expresses 'love and support' for son Biden expressed love and support for his son after he pleaded guilty to tax crimes.

In a statement released by the White House, the POTUS and the First Lady said that they love and support their son and will have no further comment over this.

"The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment," the White House said in a statement.

United States Attorney David Weiss said Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty to "two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax."

As per the charges, Hunter did not file his tax returns on time, for the years 2017 and 2018, on earnings of more than $1.5 million.

In both years he owed more than $100,000 in taxes on those earnings, as per news agency AFP.

Each count brings up to 12 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 or double.

Weiss said Hunter Biden was also facing one count of "possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance."

Hunter has also accepted that he used to struggle with drugs in the past.

He will not be indicted on the gun charge but will enter what is known as "pretrial diversion," which often involves counselling or rehabilitation.

Christopher Clark, Hunter Biden's lawyer, in a statement to US media, said "Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanour failure to file tax payments.

"I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life," Clark said. "He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."

Hunter Biden has been facing the wrath of the investigation since 2018, and 2022.

