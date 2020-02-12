Bernie Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary: Report

Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire's crucial Democratic primary on Tuesday, several US networks projected.

Sanders beat moderate rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar in the race to challenge President Donald Trump for the White House for the November 3, 2020 Presidential elections.

With nearly 90 per cent of ballots counted, Sanders -- the flag-bearer for the party's progressive wing -- had 26 per cent of votes, with Indiana ex-mayor Buttigieg narrowly trailing on 24.3 per cent and fellow Midwesterner Klobuchar on 19.9 per cent, AFP report said quoting American networks.

"This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," Sanders told cheering supporters after NBC and ABC called the result in his favour.

Buttigieg narrowly beat Sanders in Iowa, but both campaigns have asked for a partial recanvass of the results.

Democratic voters in New Hampshire chose a candidate from a ballot with 33 names, including candidates who dropped out weeks ago. But it did not include former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire who is not competing in any states before the 14 Super Tuesday primaries on March 3, reported news agency Reuters.

Sanders had taken a lead in recent opinion polls in New Hampshire despite a barrage of criticism from rivals who warned his far-left views would lead the party to defeat against Trump.

(With inputs from agencies)