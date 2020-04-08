Bernie Sanders drops out of US presidential race, Biden to take on Trump in 2020 polls

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders has decided to of the race for US presidency, his campaign team said leaving former US vice president Joe Biden to take on President in the US polls set to take place later this year.

The official statement by Sanders will take place in a short while.

Sanders,78, reportedly told his campaign team that "he is suspending his campaign for president," his aides said in a statement.

The Democratic candidate's decision comes just hours after the Wisconsin primaries where voting took place despite the coronavirus crisis sweeping America.

Sanders was earlier the frontrunner in the Democratic race but was stopped midway by Biden's surging wins at the US primaries leading to his final exit.

