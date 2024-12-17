Bengaluru, India

Advertisment

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, the the uncle of Atul Subhash's estranged wife, in the Bengaluru techie suicide case. This decision follows the arrest of other family members, including the wife, her mother, and her brother, by Bengaluru Police.

Sushil Singhania, the estranged wife’s uncle, was granted pre-arrest anticipatory bail after his counsel argued that his involvement had been exaggerated.

Court grants relief to uncle

Advertisment

Senior Counsel Manish Tiwary, representing Singhania, told the court that the case had turned into a “media trial” unfairly targeting his client, describing Singhania as an “elderly and virtually incapacitated” individual.

“There is no credible basis to accuse him of abetting the suicide, and his role has been overstated," Tiwary further argued.

Tiwary also pointed out that other family members, including the estranged wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law, had already been arrested.

Advertisment

Also read: Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru techie's wife and in-laws arrested by police

Court ruling and conditions

Justice Ashutosh Srivastava observed:

“Considering the above, the court is of the opinion that applicant Sushil Singhania is entitled to get the privilege of pre-arrest (transit) anticipatory bail.”

The court granted bail on strict conditions, which include:

> Furnishing two sureties of ₹50,000 each.

> Full cooperation with the police investigation and availability for questioning.

> Prohibition from leaving India without prior court permission.

> A ban on making any direct or indirect threats or inducements that could influence witnesses.

Watch: Atul Subash Case: Father Demands Justice As Search For Estranged Wife Continues

The backstory

The case stems from the death of Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru-based techie, who was found dead in his apartment on 9 December. Subhash left behind a 24-page suicide note and a 90-minute video, both of which have since gone viral.

In his note, Subhash accused his estranged wife and her family of prolonged harassment, including relentless legal battles and demands for hefty maintenance sums. According to the note:

His wife initially demanded ₹2 lakh per month for their minor son, which later escalated to ₹3 crore.

He alleged his wife’s family “tormented” him, pushing him to the brink.

Family arrests and investigation so far

Bengaluru Police registered an abetment to suicide case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the estranged wife, her mother, brother, and uncle.

Key Arrests:

The wife was apprehended from Gurugram, Haryana.

Her mother and brother were arrested in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The three were transported to Bengaluru, produced before a local court, and remanded in 14 days of judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies)