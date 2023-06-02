Ben Roberts-Smith quits Channel Seven after losing defamation case

Ben Roberts-Smith VC resigned from Seven West Media a day after a judge concluded that he had murdered unarmed people in Afghanistan when he was a member of the military.

The decision was made in the context of a civil action where many publications successfully fought against a defamation lawsuit brought by Roberts-Smith by claiming their statements about the former soldier were accurate, as reported by the Guardian.

After naming Roberts-Smith general manager of Seven Queensland in 2015, billionaire chairman of Seven Kerry Stokes provided funding for Roberts-Smith's legal fees in the high-profile litigation.

James Warburton, managing director and chief executive officer of Seven, informed the workers on Friday that Roberts-Smith had submitted his resignation letter.

“As you’re all aware, the judgment in the defamation case was handed down yesterday,” Warburton said in an email seen by Guardian Australia.

“Ben has been on leave whilst the case was running, and today has offered his resignation, which we have accepted. We thank Ben for his commitment to Seven and wish him all the best.”

Also read | Explained: Who is Ben Roberts-Smith, Australia’s decorated living soldier accused of war crimes? Resignation to focus on trial In Queensland in 2021, the ex-soldier resigned from his position to concentrate on the trial.

The network's commercial director, Bruce McWilliam, defended him in court and testified in his favour.

Although Stokes hadn't spoken to Roberts-Smith, he said on Thursday that "the judgement does not accord with the man I know."

“I know this will be particularly hard for Ben, who has always maintained his innocence,” Stokes said after the verdict. “That his fellow soldiers have disagreed with each other, this outcome will be the source of additional grief,” he said.

Roberts-Smith had received financial and public support from Stokes, who had maintained until just last year that his employee was innocent.

At the annual general meeting of Seven West Media, Stokes declared: "Ben Roberts-Smith is innocent and needs legal assistance. Scumbag journalists should be held accountable. You may use my statement as evidence.

Also watch | Australian decorated soldier Ben Roberts-Smith killed unarmed civilians, says court In contrast to Seven's assertion that the soldier's testimony on the source of the cash was "not correct," one of the SAS witnesses for Roberts-Smith testified in court that Seven was paying their legal costs.

Later, a Seven representative stated that the witness costs were being "reimbursed" by another division of the Stokes empire.

According to the spokesperson, the chair's private firm, Ace [Australian Capital Equity], paid back the money. When troops were hauled before the commission without legal counsel, the chairman thought it was unjust.