Believe it or not, this trust is hiring people to count penguins in Antarctica

An extraordinary job opportunity has arisen for adventure enthusiasts. The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) is seeking to hire five people for a unique role at the world's southernmost post office. Responsibilities include mail sorting and conducting penguin counts in the area. This five-month position will be based at Port Lockroy, as announced in a February 26 post on the trust's social media platforms. Port Lockroy, located on Goudier Island, attracts up to 18,000 cruise ship visitors, making it one of the most popular sites in Antarctica, according to the UKAHT's website.

"From counting penguins to sorting mail at the world's southernmost post office, working at Port Lockroy in Antarctica is a job like no other," the trust said in its job post. We are now recruiting for the 2024/25 season!



The trust is also in need of a base leader, a shop manager, and three general assistants - all residing at the remote yet bustling location.

These positions are available for a tenure spanning from November 2024 to March 2025.

Port Lockroy has garnered recognition as a secure harbor since its utilization by whaling fleets during the early 20th century. Due to this reputation, it was chosen as the site for the inaugural continuously inhabited British base, establishing a year-round British presence in Antarctica, as stated on its website.

Base A was established on February 11, 1944, and operated until its closure in 1962. However, rather than being dismantled, the abandoned base was preserved for its historical significance and contribution to British science. It was accorded the status of Historic Site and Monument (HSM) No. 61 under the Antarctic Treaty.

Also watch | Antarctica sea ice shrinking at alarming pace, scientists call it 'abrupt critical transition' Port Lockroy underwent a transformation into a "living museum" in 1996, opening its doors to visitors during the Antarctic summer months.

The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust assumed control of Port Lockroy's operations in 2006.