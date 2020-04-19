Belgium: Elderly affected with coronavirus have other fears too

The world is realising the fear and anxiety caused by the coronavirus as the virus continues to affect mental health too.

At a time when scientists across the world are desperate to find a cure for the virus, self-isolation has so far seen as the best prescription for older people. However, this self-isolation comes at a great cost as people are often left alone to deal with coronavirus-caused complications.

A nursing home in Brussels is already feeling the impact of the prolonged lockdown with staff saying they barely had time for themselves to grieve. The fear the current staff would ensure more people die of loneliness than from COVID-19.

Thanks to coronavirus, people now have to deal with two problems: first the heightened risk of serious illness or death and second the mental health effects from the fear of the virus of what might happen.

Experts expect to see high levels of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression in people who are infected with the coronavirus and hospitalised and healthcare workers who are on the front lines battling the crisis.

