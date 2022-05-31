Belarus soon to hold military exercises near Ukraine border: Report

Belarus' state news agency BelTA reported on Monday (May 30) that the country will soon conduct mobilisation exercise in Gomel region. This region borders Ukraine which is currently being invaded by Russia. Belarus and Russia are allies. Gomel region borders Russia as well.

On June 22-July 1, planned exercises with military commissariats - military administrative agencies - and armed forces will be conducted, BelTA reported, citing Andrey Krivonosov, military commissar of the Gomel region.

"Events of this kind are traditionally held to increase the combat and mobilization readiness of military commissariats, and improve military knowledge and practical skills of those liable for military service," BelTA quoted Krivonosov as saying.

Krivonosov said that between June 28 and July 16, military training will take place with those liable for militaery service for territorial defence formations.

A close ally of Russia, Belarus said in March that its armed forces were not taking part in what Moscow calls its "special operation" in Ukraine, but it did serve as a launchpad for Russia to send thousands of troops across the border on Feb. 24.

On May 26, Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko ordered the creation of a new military command for the south of country bordering Ukraine.

