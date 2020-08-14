Belarus protestors released; government denies violence in holding cells

Belarus government started releasing the detained prisoners to declare peace between the government and the citizens. The prisoners had been detained while protesting against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's rule.

The prisoners were released in the early hours of Friday and were greeted with friends and family who welcomed the detainees with tears, hugs, blankets, water and food.

The government also took responsibility for the violence that erupted during the protests. "I take responsibility and apologise for injuries of random people at the protests who got it in the neck," said Minister of Internal Affairs Yuri Karayev.

The statement came after thousands of detained protestors complained of mistreatment in the cramped-up holding cells. Out of 6,700 detained protestors, hundreds of them came out with bruises over their bodies and face. Some of the detainees claimed they were beaten up after being dragged out of their cells. However, Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Barsukov declined any form of mistreatment or abuse in the holding cells.

President's ally, the head of a national state council Natalya Kochanova, announced that the President had called for a review for the detentions made. "We don`t fight, we don`t need war," she said.

While almost all prisoners were released from the Minsk detention centre, nearly two detainees lost their lives. EU Ambassadors reached the spot of the violence, later, to pay respects to the ones who lost their lives protesting against the government. "We are here to mourn the loss of life and also to show solidarity with the victims of the violence and abuse that has taken place over many Belarusian towns and cities over the last few days," EU envoy Dirk Schuebel said.

Belarus residents have been protesting against the sixth-term of the President Lukashenko, whom they accuse of rigging the election process to stay in power. However, Lukashenko has denied all allegations, claiming the protestors are colluding with foreign establishments and are criminals and unemployed people.