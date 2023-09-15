Belarus proposes 'three-way cooperation' with Russia and North Korea

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko floated the idea of a "three-way cooperation" with Russia and North Korea as he met with his Russian counterpart in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday (September 15), news agency Associated Press reported. Lukashenko suggested that Minsk could join Moscow's efforts to revive an alliance with North Korea.

Lukashenko was in Russia at the same time as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's crucial visit to the nation. Kim also held a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, angering the West.

Putin said at the start of the meeting with Lukashenko: "I would like to inform you about the discussion on the situation in the region, which was quite important, and also to touch on the most acute issue, the situation in Ukraine."

In response, Lukashenko said that "we could think about three-way cooperation," further adding that "I think a bit of work could be found for Belarus to do there as well".

The so-called three-way cooperation between Russia, Belarus and North Korea can be a concern for the United States and its allies amid the ongoing Ukraine war as they believe that Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia for use in Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Moscow.

There's no confirmation and the Kremlin has said that no agreements had been signed during Kim's visit to Russia so far but if any weapons deal gets finalised, it will boost Russian aggression in Ukraine and would also violate the UN sanctions against Pyongyang that ban any arms trade with North Korea.

The visit also aimed at addressing the issue of experiencing acute diesel shortages as Lukashenko told Putin that Belarus has recently supplied 60,000 tonnes of diesel and 60,000 tonnes of petrol to Russia and is ready to further increase shipments.

Watch: What’s the Russia – North Korea game plan?

As translated by the news agency Reuters, the Belarusian leader said: "I would like to inform you about the...not exactly interruptions, but rather some difficulties with the fuel market. We have stabilised the situation, supplied as much (fuel) as the Russian Federation needed, as much as the government asked for."

"I think, 60,000 (tons) each of diesel and petrol. And we stabilised the situation in our common markets. If it becomes necessary to further reduce supplies to foreign markets and increase them for domestic consumption, this is not a problem. We resolve all these issues, both small and large," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

