Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to resign if new constitution is adopted

The Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Friday that he would be willing to step down from his position of power if a new constitution is adopted.

"I am not making a new constitution for myself. With a new constitution, I will no longer work with you as president. So calm down," he was quoted saying by local media.

The statement has come months after Belarus locals took to streets against what Lukashenko's rigged election win, and challenging his 26-year long rule over the country.

In return, the President has brought down a strict crackdown on the protestors, resulting in several hundreds of protestors in jails and being treated in inhumane conditions — with the majority of his opponents behind bars.

"What worries me in this situation is that you cannot hand over such a constitution [as Belarus has now, with most power in the hands of the president] to an unknown president. There will be trouble," he said.

While many want to rejoice over this statement, experts believe this is simply one of the many comments that Lukashenko has made in the past, as this is not the first time he has hinted towards conceding. However, he has always failed to live by his words — in this area — the last one being in August when the demand for re-elections was at their peak from the locals and opposition leaders.

However, unlike other times, this time he has also added the disclaimer that he while he would be willing to give up his position, he would not be taking any decision under pressure or in a moment of heat. He added that he is ready to make genuine concessions.

Belarus police, however, has been using tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters who are demonstrating against Alexander Lukashenko the death of Roman Bondarenko, a 31-year old anti-government protester.