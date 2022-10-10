Beijing thanks Elon Musk after his suggestion on how to end China-Taiwan tensions

Beijing has lauded Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the latter proposed a special administration zone for Taiwan in an interview. Reportedly, China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang took to Twitter and heaped praises on the Tesla boss.

"I would like to thank @elonmusk for his call for peace across the Taiwan Strait and his idea about establishing a special administrative zone for Taiwan," said the envoy.

"Actually, Peaceful reunification and One Country, Two Systems are our basic principles for resolving the Taiwan question and the best approach to realizing national reunification."

"Provided that China's sovereignty, security and development interests are guaranteed, after reunification Taiwan will enjoy a high degree of autonomy as a special administrative region, and a vast space for development," he wrote further.

As reported by WION, in a recent interview, the world's richest man said that tensions could be resolved in the region by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing.

"My recommendation...would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won't make everyone happy."

"And it's possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they could have an arrangement that's more lenient than Hong Kong," Musk said.

He added that in his opinion conflict over Taiwan was inevitable, and warned that it could impact companies like Tesla, Apple Inc and the wider economy. However, he did not elaborate on the remarks.

Akin to his take on the Taiwan-China issue, Musk, earlier this week had stirred the hornet's nest by suggesting that Ukraine should permanently cede Crimea to Russia after conducting a Twitter poll.

After his opinion, Moscow came out with a statement and praised Musk for his ideas.

"It is very positive that somebody like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of this situation," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Compared to many professional diplomats, Musk is still searching for ways to achieve peace. And achieving peace without fulfilling Russia's conditions is absolutely impossible," he added.

