Beijing lowers coronavirus level from 2 to 3; gyms and restaurants now reopen

China is set to lower the country's coronavirus response level in capital city as the local government and health experts believe the situation is now under control.

Beijing will bring the change from July 20. The response level will be brought down to Level III from Level II in the city now.

The Level II response was issued in the city on June 16 after a new cluster of coronavirus cases was found to be linked to Xinfadi, a major wholesale food market in a southwestern district of Beijing.

"Overall, the risks of getting coronavirus infection in Beijing...and exporting to other regions are low, and the general situation of tackling the pandemic is under control," said Liu Bei, vice secretary of the Beijing Municipal government.

The lowering of response level means that the city officials will now allow reopening of parks, tourism sites, gyms, libraries and museums. However, the maximum capacity of visitors will remain 50 per cent.

Unlike other countries, Beijing will allow conferences of upto 500 participants, and Liu Bei has also hinted towards reopening of exhibitions, sports stadiums and cinemas soon.

Under the response level three, all wholesale markets, restaurants, construction sites and factories will be given green signal to operate but will be under a strict observational eye. All underground spaces with no or poor ventilation systems will, however, be banned from operating as of now.