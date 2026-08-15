/Beijing forced Meta to unwind a $2 billion acquisition and it worked

Meta bought an AI company for $2 billion. China told it to give the company back. Meta is giving the company back.

What Happened

Manus announced this week that it will soon resume operating as an independent company, completing the unwinding of its acquisition by Meta.

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The sequence began last December, when Meta announced it had acquired Manus — a developer of general-purpose AI agents, founded in China in 2022 and subsequently relocated to Singapore. The deal drew immediate scrutiny in both Beijing and Washington, with Chinese officials examining whether it violated the country's rules on foreign investment.

In April, China's National Development and Reform Commission issued its decision, instructing the parties to withdraw the transaction. Meta has since cut Manus staff off from its internal data systems and barred its own employees from using Manus tools, working through the operational separation.

The Precedent That Matters

The significant part is not the deal itself but the principle the NDRC established in killing it.

Manus had relocated from China to Singapore before the acquisition. That structure — incorporating offshore while the underlying technology and engineering talent remain Chinese in origin — is common enough that critics have a name for it: Singapore washing. The assumption behind it is that a company outside Chinese jurisdiction can be sold to a foreign buyer without Beijing's approval.

The NDRC's ruling made clear that assumption does not hold. Where the technology and the talent originated in China, offshore incorporation does not shield a transaction from Chinese authority.

For every Chinese-founded AI company that has restructured through Singapore, Dubai or Delaware, that is a material change in what is possible. And for every American acquirer evaluating one of them, it introduces a regulatory approval nobody had priced in.

What Happens To Manus Now

The unwinding has set off a complicated scramble over who ends up owning the company.

Co-founders Xiao Hong, Ji Yichao and Zhang Tao have explored raising roughly $1 billion to buy the company back. Tencent is separately reported to be in discussions for a controlling stake.

Those are quite different futures. A founder buyback returns Manus to independence. A Tencent stake places one of China's largest technology companies in control of a general-purpose AI agent business — which, given the NDRC's evident interest in keeping the technology within Chinese reach, is an outcome consistent with the ruling's logic.

The Wider Frame

This sits inside a broader contest over who controls AI technology as it crosses borders, and the striking thing is that it runs in both directions.

Washington has spent this year restricting the flow of AI capability out of the United States: banning imports of new Chinese humanoid robots, accusing Moonshot AI of distilling Anthropic's model with sanctions threatened, and now reviewing how Chinese firms rent Nvidia compute located in third countries because they cannot buy the chips outright.

Beijing is doing the same in reverse, and this is the clearest demonstration to date. It did not block a Chinese company from buying foreign technology. It blocked a foreign company from buying Chinese technology, and made a $2 billion completed transaction come apart eight months after it closed.