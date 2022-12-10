Beijing agrees to provide "German vaccines" to German expatriates in China

The foreign ministry of China stated that an agreement was reached between their country and Germany to allow German nationals to use "German vaccines" in China, days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had stated that German expatriates would be able to use BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

While speaking at a press briefing on Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry's spokeswoman Mao Ning said, “China and Germany have reached an agreement on providing German vaccines for German nationals in China, and relevant arrangements will be discussed and determined by the two sides through diplomatic channels.”

The countries were expected to reach such an agreement as German Chancellor Scholz, during his visit to Beijing on November 4, had announced an agreement which will let the German expatriates use the COVID-19 vaccine made by German company BioNTech SE in China.

The COVID-19 vaccine of BioNTech will be the first non-Chinese Covid vaccine which will be administered in China.

However, the vaccine will only be administered to German nationals as the Chinese government has so far insisted on administering only those vaccines which are domestically produced.

Recently, Germany permitted the administration of the Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to Chinese nationals residing in the European country, a move that Mao said was welcomed by the Chinese government.