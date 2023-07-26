Beheaded man found inside Japanese 'love hotel'; woman and her parents arrested

A doctor and his daughter have been arrested in Japan in a beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo after a headless man was found in one of the 'love hotel' rooms, nearly three weeks ago.

Psychiatrist Osamu Tamura, 59, and his daughter Runa, 29 have been identified as the culprits while the victim, according to police was 62-year-old Hitoshi Ura. The naked and headless body of the victim, slumped in a bathtub was found by one of the hotel workers. None of his belongings had been left in the room and the bed appeared unused.

Upon being informed, the authorities soon launched an investigation before the Hokkaido police made the breakthrough. The severed head was discovered in the house of the doctor, leading authorities to arrest Osamu's wife as well, on suspicion of collusion.

The police are now attempting to ascertain the motive and relationship between the three. Preliminary reports suggest that Runa and Hitoshi were acquainted but nothing concrete has been said on record by the authorities.

According to The Associated Press, police noted that Runa could potentially be a possible mental patient. Local media reports quoting neighbours stated that Runa had difficulty attending school and remained reclusive since childhood.

An autopsy report has revealed the cause of the death as hemorrhagic shock caused by blood loss from stab wounds. According to Japanese media reports, the victim and another individual, suspected to be Runa, checked into the hotel in the Susukino area known for short-stay “love hotels".

When entering the hotel, the person accompanying the victim was wearing light-coloured women's clothing and a wide-brimmed hat. However, while leaving, the person was dressed in black.

