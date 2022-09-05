Bed Bath & Beyond CFO dies after jumping from balcony, wife saw him leap

Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond has been identified as the guy who died after jumping to his death from a Manhattan high-rise apartment, the New York City Police Department stated.

The 52-year-old Arnal allegedly died after falling off the balcony of his apartment’s 18th level. The CFO was discovered unconscious and unresponsive outside the story tower.

During a conversation with CNN, a law enforcement source said that Arnal’s wife saw him jump.

The NYPD stated that the probe is still going on.

In response to Arnal’s death, a Bed Bath & Beyond representative expressed that the firm is "profoundly saddened by this shocking loss," CNN reported.

In a statement released on Sunday (September 4), the Board of Directors stated that Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. in May 2020 after working at companies like Avon and Procter & Gamble.

Arnal was regarded as a strong, competent staff builder and was well respected in the banking sector.

However, CNN previously reported that the firm is experiencing difficulty. To save itself and avoid bankruptcy, the firm announced that it would eliminate 150 locations, laying off about 20 per cent of its corporate staff. The company also stated that it will obtain over $500 million in financing to supplement its precarious financial situation.

A class action lawsuit accused Arnal, as a defendant, along with Ryan Cohen and other shareholders, of engaging in a pump and dump conspiracy to inflate the price of the company’s stock. The lawsuit alleged Arnal and others delayed disclosing the ownership and sales of their own shares.

