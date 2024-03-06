Beaten, attacked by dogs, raped: UN report alleges Palestinians suffering horrible abuse in Israeli detention

After a UN report acknowledged that there were "reasonable grounds to believe" sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, occurred during the Oct 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israel, another report has revealed harrowing details of abuse faced by Palestinians in Israeli detention centres.

Reportedly, Palestinians in Israeli detention have been subjected to torture including beatings, dog attacks, the prolonged use of stress positions and even sexual assault.

The UN report

As per The Guardian, this report has been compiled by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA). It is largely based on interviews of Palestinian detainees that were released at the Kerem Shalom crossing point since December.

The report has been "widely circulated" within the UN and was seen by the British publication. According to the UNRWA report, just over 1,000 detainees have been released since December, and another 3,000 remain in Israeli custody.

Its estimates show that since the start of the Gaza war, over 4,000 men, women, and children have been rounded up by Tel Aviv.

Watch | Israel-Hamas War: 4 Nations airdrop aid, Gaza suffering persists

"Detainees reported being taken on trucks to large makeshift 'military barracks' housing 100-120 people each, where they were held, often for weeks at a time, in between periods of interrogation at a nearby location," said the UNRWA document, as reported by the New York Times.

Methods of ill-treatment

As per the report, "Methods of ill-treatment reported included physical beatings, forced stress positions for extended periods of time, threats of harm to detainees and their families, attacks by dogs, insults to personal dignity and humiliation such as being made to act like animals or getting urinated on, use of loud music and noises, deprivation of water, food, sleep and toilets, denial of the right to practice their religion (to pray) and prolonged use of tightly locked handcuffs causing open wounds and friction injuries."

"The beatings included blunt force trauma to the head, shoulders, kidneys, neck, back and legs with metal bars and the butts of guns and boots, in some cases resulting in broken ribs, separated shoulders and lasting injuries," it alleges.

"While in an off-site location, several individuals reported being forced into cages and attacked by dogs, with some individuals, including a child exhibiting dog bite wounds on release."

Of the 1,002 detainees released since December, 29 were children as young as six years old. Others included 80 women and 21 UNRWA staff, some of which had chronic conditions such as Alzheimer’s or cancer.

Israel denies allegations

Denying the abuse allegations, Israel described them as "Hamas-inspired propaganda". The nation has also named 12 UNRWA staff, which it claims took part in the 7 October attack. It also claims that 450 of the UNRWA's 13,000 workers in Gaza are members of Hamas or other militant groups.