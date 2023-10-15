BBC Middle East journalists’ social media posts on Hamas attack spark ‘bias’ concerns

The BBC has found itself mired in a controversy over alleged impartiality after some of its Middle East-based journalists appeared to justify the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas in their social media posts, reported the Telegraph. The charges of bias come as a result of social media activity by several of the network's journalists in the Middle East that seemed to celebrate the attack by Hamas which left around 1,300 Israeli people dead.



The report also mentions that the "corporation is 'urgently investigating' anti-Israel bias displayed by several of its taxpayer-funded journalists in the Middle East."

The controversy was sparked after several social media posts by BBC News Arabic reporters appeared to endorse comments that likened Hamas, a designated terrorist group, to freedom fighters. The journalists also referred to the Hamas attack on October 7 as a "morning of hope," reported the Telegraph.

One senior correspondent posted comments making fun of Israeli relatives of a grandmother who was abducted by Hamas. Another journalist tweeted that "Israel's prestige is crying in the corner."

Additionally, BBC Arabic has faced complaints about bias and inaccuracy in its output, particularly regarding its terminology in reference to towns within Israel's internationally recognised territory. The network has used terms like "settlements" and "settlers" for these areas and their residents, which some believe "whitewashes" the targeting of Jewish civilians.

Image: Screenshot of the BBC Arabic homepage used by the Telegraph in its report. Courtesy: Telegraph

The BBC's impartiality guidelines

The BBC is required to maintain "due impartiality" in all its content, as stated in its editorial guidelines. These guidelines also emphasise that news journalists, in particular, bear a "particular responsibility" to uphold this principle, even on social media.

There is a growing call for the BBC to refer to Hamas as terrorists rather than simply a "militant group."

The broadcaster's established editorial stance is to exercise caution when employing the term "terrorist," as per its editorial guidelines, recognising that this wording may hinder rather than facilitate comprehension.

BBC Arabic in focus

A review by the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis focused on the Arabic department of the BBC. It looked into the social media activity by six BBC journalists and one affiliated freelancer that suggested an anti-Israel bias.

Some of the journalists questioned the designation of Israeli non-combatants as civilians, despite evidence of indiscriminate attacks on women, children, and the elderly by Hamas. Some even suggested that young Israelis were essentially combatants.

In response to these allegations, the Telegraph has stated in its report that the BBC is "urgently investigating" the matter.

Also watch | Israel-Hamas war: 'We will get to that man': Israel vows to kill top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.