Battle for Bakhmut rages on ‘round the clock’ as Russia intensifies offensive

Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed on Friday that the Russians have surrounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Other reports claimed that the fight for the key battleground city is raging 'round-the-clock'.

Reports in the Ukrainian media cited authorities saying that they discovered hastily buried bodies in 'makeshift graves' when the Russian forces briefly gained control of villages and towns near Kyiv. The Kremlin has not clarified on the accusations till the time of filing of this report.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces were reported to be clinging on to Bakhmut despite what is being seen as a position of Russian advantage during the ongoing conflict.

The Russian forces have reportedly been attacking Bakhmut in Donetsk province for months, sometimes in waves, and the site has become one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

"Fighting is going on in Bakhmut round the clock...The situation is critical," Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in the National Guard of Ukraine, was quoted as saying by Ukrainian NV Radio.

On Friday, the General Staff of the Ukraine Military said that the country's forces repelled over 85 attacks in the five principal sectors of the Bakhmut front line.

The General Staff further accused that Russia continues to target civilians, something Moscow denies, with air and missile strikes in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts.

For Russia, taking Bakhmut would be a step towards seizing the rest of the surrounding industrial region known as the Donbas.

(With inputs from agencies)

