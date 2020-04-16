Banksy unveils first rat infested painting made inside his bathroom during lockdown

British street artist Banksy has revealed his first rat infested painting which he made from the confines of his toilet during a lockdown in his country.

The artist took to social media to unveil sharing a series of images of his bathroom covered in his infamous rat sketches with the caption ''My wife hates it when I work from home''.

The artwork shows rodents knocking the bathroom mirror and creating a mess.

The latest creation by the elusive artist from Bristol comes as the UK continues to control the spread of Covid-19 which has now claimed the lives of 12,868.

The comical scene, showed one rat skipping on a roll of toilet paper, causing the tissue to roll down and across the floor. While another rat was seen urinating against the toilet seat.