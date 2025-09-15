/Bangladeshi man brutally killed with sharp weapons in public, attack caught on camera — Reports

A 24-year-old Bangladeshi man was brutally hacked to death in public in Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur district. The whole incident, captured on a phone, went viral on social media. The deceased, identified as Rakib Madbar, was killed on Sunday (14 September) on the main road of Shibchar Bazar around 8 pm, according to Online websites and social media posts.

The video, which surfaced on the internet, shows that a group of four to five assailants attacked Rakib with sharp weapons in front of bystanders, leaving him critically injured. Following the incident, he was quickly rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, but he lost his life on the way to the destination.

Rakib, the son of Nasir Madbar from the Char Shyamil area near Joy Bangla Bridge, was also an accused in the murder case of local resident Ibn Samad and had recently been released on bail from jail.

Reports claimed that a clash erupted between supporters of Rakib’s family and those of Abul Kalam Sardar of Charshyamail on 6 May over having rift over posing their dominance in the area. During the assault, Abul Kalam’s son, Ibne Samad, lost his life, and Rakib was arrested in that case. However, he was later released on bail about a week ago.

Investigation underway

Witnesses confirmed that Rakib was attacked near the Shibchar municipal market on Sunday night. The assailants fled after the assault, while locals took him to the Shibchar Upazila Health Complex. Doctors later referred him to Dhaka, but he died on the way.