/Bangladesh takes China envoy to Teesta project site near India's 'chicken's neck'

Amid tensed relations between New Delhi and Dhaka, the Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh on Monday (Jan 19), during trip to the country, visited a Teesta project area close to the strategic Siliguri corridor or ‘Chicken’s Neck’ between India’s mainland and its Northeastern states. The interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus said that Chinese envoy Yao Wen’s visit was related to an technical assessment being carried out under the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project. According to several reports, Bangladesh's Water resources adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, who accompanied Yao to the project area in Rangpur’s Tepamadhupur Taluk Shahbazpur, said that China is keen to start implementation of Teesta Master Plan (TMP) as soon as possible. This must be seen in the backdrop of China comment that it seeks “extension of the Chinese economy” in India’s “landlocked” Northeast area.

“Both Bangladesh and Chinese governments are committed to implementing the TMP. Since the verification process of the project is not completed, it is not possible to start its work right now,” Hasan said said. She was talking to local reporters after visiting the erosion-prone area of the river Teesta along with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen in Tepamadhupur Taluk Shahbazpur area of Kawnia upazila in Rangpur on Monday afternoon. Rizwana said that political parties of the country are also promising to implement the Teesta master plan in their manifestos for the upcoming 13th national parliament election. “Therefore, it is not that the work will start by 26 January in a hurry; we are giving some time so that the work is done better. But there is no need to spread disappointment about this,” she added.

What is 'Chicken Neck'?

‘Chicken Neck’ is most commonly used as a nickname for the Siliguri Corridor, a narrow but vital stretch of land in West Bengal, India.It is roughly 20 to 22 kilometres wide at its narrowest point and is situated in northern West Bengal. It is surrounded by international borders: Nepal to the west, Bhutan to the north, and Bangladesh to the south.

India-Bangladesh Teesta Water Treaty