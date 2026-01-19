/Most cases involving minorities non communal, says Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus

The Bangladesh government has downplayed the atrocities done to the minority community, particularly the Hindus in the recent protests held in the country by saying that most of the cases were not driven by communal hatred. The chief adviser of interim Bangladesh government, Mohammad Yunus, said that out of the 645 incidents involving members of minority communities from January to December 2025, only 71 were communal in nature.

A statement shared on the official X handle of the chief adviser read, “While every incident is a matter of concern, the data presents a clear and evidence-based picture: the overwhelming majority of cases were criminal in nature rather than communal, underscoring both the complexity of law-and-order challenges and the importance of grounding public discussion in facts rather than fear or misinformation."

Minority killings in Bangladesh

The attack on minorities in Bangladesh have continued even as the Muhammad Yunus led government assured that safety of all religion is being ensured. The Rights & Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) reported that at least 15 Hindu minorities were murdered in the 45-day period between December 1, 2025, and January 15, 2026. The series of killing started with the lynching and public burning of Dipu Chandra Das on December 18 in Mymensingh. On Jan 3, a Hindu woman was raped by two men in Jhenaidah district. After Dipu Chandra's lynching, on Dec 24, Amrit Mandal also known as Samrat was killed in Rajbari district. On Dec 28, Bijendra Biswas was shot dead by a colleague in a garment factory in Mymensingh. On Dec 31, a Hindu businessman, Khokon Chandra Das, from Shariatpur was attacked, hacked, and set on fire. He later died in the hospital on Jan 3. On Jan 5, a grocery shop owner identified as Sarat Chakraborty Mani, was hacked to death while closing his shop in Narsingdi. Moreover, Proloy Chaki, a Hindu politician and cultural activist died in custody on January 11. On the same day, a 28-year-old Hindu auto driver, identified as Samir Das, was beaten to death. Hindu factory owner and acting editor of a newspaper, Rana Pratap Bairagi, was also shot dead in the Jashore district in the first week of January.