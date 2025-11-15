Bangladesh’s top security official to visit Delhi for key security conclave hosted by NSA Ajit Doval

Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser, Dr. Khalilur Rahman, will lead his country’s delegation to the seventh NSA-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave in New Delhi from Nov. 19-20, the interim government in Dhaka announced earlier today. Hosted by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the gathering will include counterparts from Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, at the Indian Ocean security forum that has quietly expanded, from just a trilateral maritime dialogue previously.

'The Interim Government emphasises regional cooperation as a priority and has actively participated in meetings of various regional bodies. In April this year, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus was elected Chair of BIMSTEC. He has been working hard to reactivate SAARC', Bangladesh statement said.

The visit marks the highest-level security engagement between India and Bangladesh since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Hasina, who fled to India after student-led protests toppled her 15-year rule, had forged a tight partnership with New Delhi on counterterrorism, border management, and trade.

Since her departure, and takeover of Yunus interim govt, Delhi Dhaka ties remain frosty. Bangladesh accuses India of sheltering Hasina as Delhi worries about rising anti India views in Dhaka and about the safety of minority Hindu population in the country.

Next week's Colombo Security Conclave will focus on maritime domain awareness, counterterrorism, and disaster response. Maldives will be represented by NSA Ibrahim Latheef, Mauritius by NSA Vivek Johri & Sri Lanka by Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Rtd) Sampath Thuyacontha at the conclave.