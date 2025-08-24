/'Unresolved issues': Bangladesh presses Pakistan for 1971 apology as Pakistani FM visits Dhaka after 12 years

Bangladesh has demanded an apology from Pakistan over the 1971 Liberation War during talks with visiting Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who became the most senior Pakistani leader to travel to Dhaka in more than a decade.

What did Bangladesh raise in the talks?

Dar, who is also deputy prime minister, arrived in Dhaka on Saturday for a two-day visit aimed at mending ties after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year. Following his meeting with Bangladesh’s interim Foreign Adviser M Touhid Hossain, Dhaka highlighted long-standing issues. “We have raised unresolved issues such as an apology or expression of regret for 1971, claims over assets, and the matter of stranded Pakistani citizens,” Hossain told reporters. He added that “both countries have presented their respective positions,” warning that disputes of five decades could not be solved “in a single day.”

How did Pakistan respond?

Dar said Pakistan had already addressed the 1971 questions, pointing to the 1974 tripartite talks with India and later comments by former president Pervez Musharraf in Dhaka, when he spoke about the genocide.

What agreements were signed?

The meeting produced one agreement and five memorandums of understanding (MoUs). Dhaka asked for wider access to Pakistani markets under the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA), including in textiles, energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and IT. Islamabad, meanwhile, discussed the possibility of exporting energy to Bangladesh.

Why is this visit significant?

Ties between Dhaka and Islamabad had been tense under Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, which pursued trials of those accused of collaborating with Pakistani forces in 1971. Relations began to shift after Hasina was toppled by a student-led movement in August 2024, allowing interim chief adviser Muhammad Yunus to recalibrate Bangladesh’s foreign policy as its ties with India cooled.

Who else did Dar meet?